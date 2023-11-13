Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

