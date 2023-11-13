Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

