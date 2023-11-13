Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NIKE were worth $177,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,858,000 after buying an additional 2,294,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

