IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $244,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,114,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,399,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

