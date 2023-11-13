Mckinley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.60. 22,111,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,427,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $688.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

