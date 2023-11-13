Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.75. 49,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

