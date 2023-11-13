Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

NYSE LMT opened at $444.00 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

