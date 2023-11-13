Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 243,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,813,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

