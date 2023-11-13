Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,935 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

