Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 73,092 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,903 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $105,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 329,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,273,000 after buying an additional 205,297 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.98 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day moving average of $326.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

