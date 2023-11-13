Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $96,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.50 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

