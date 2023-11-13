Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 88 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.