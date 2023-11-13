Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 796,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,042. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

