Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 326,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $137.40. 191,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,518. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

