Pecaut & CO. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 494,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

