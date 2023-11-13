Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.89. 92,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,422. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.