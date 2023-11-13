IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $108.24. 462,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,011. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

