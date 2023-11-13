Mckinley Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,060 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 86,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.57.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.25. The stock had a trading volume of 452,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,131. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $288.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

