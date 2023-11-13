NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

