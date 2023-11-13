Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

