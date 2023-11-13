Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $515.78. 93,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average of $479.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $519.47.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

