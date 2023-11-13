Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.40. 846,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,743. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

