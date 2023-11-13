Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 674,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,831 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

