Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $131.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 272,058 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $131,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $154.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

