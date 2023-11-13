JMP Securities Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. 6,821,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,410,982. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

