Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.17. 520,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.