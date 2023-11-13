Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $166.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

