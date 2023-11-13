Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 112,727 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 112,727 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

