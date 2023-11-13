1ST Source Bank Sells 687 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after buying an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 236.94%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

