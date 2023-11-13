Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.19 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

