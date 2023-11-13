Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $445.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

