Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 11,302 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,485,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

