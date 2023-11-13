IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,929 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 175.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,492,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,417,000 after acquiring an additional 605,606 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 461,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.81. 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547,151. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

