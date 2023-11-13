Pecaut & CO. Sells 433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pecaut & CO. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $28.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,045. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

