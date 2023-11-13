Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $327.20. 366,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

