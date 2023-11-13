Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.08. 703,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,934. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

