Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,326. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

