iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 447,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,712. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

