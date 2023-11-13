QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

QCR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,011. The firm has a market cap of $818.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. QCR has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,133 shares of company stock worth $155,517. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 59.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QCR by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

