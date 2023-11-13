Providence First Trust Co Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Providence First Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,860,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $568,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $93,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,075,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,952,000 after buying an additional 204,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. 2,343,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

