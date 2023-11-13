Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 3,791 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 3.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.89. 322,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

