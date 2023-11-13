Equitable Trust Co. Sells 8,593 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.