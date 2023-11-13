Pecaut & CO. Buys 7,390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after buying an additional 175,256 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 759,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,854. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

