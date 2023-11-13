Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $102.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

