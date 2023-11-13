Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Manulife Financial worth $100,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 243,880 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

