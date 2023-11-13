Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,590,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.