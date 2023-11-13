Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $78,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.