Andra AP fonden Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

