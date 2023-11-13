Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 945 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $94.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

