Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

HUM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.25. 33,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.39 and its 200 day moving average is $486.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

